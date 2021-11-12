Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
-
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd and Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 November 2021.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd crashed 9.48% to Rs 1132.4 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 40002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7334 shares in the past one month.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd lost 7.02% to Rs 649.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22261 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8555 shares in the past one month.
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd tumbled 5.78% to Rs 1086.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4394 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2267 shares in the past one month.
VRL Logistics Ltd shed 5.63% to Rs 494.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19237 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45540 shares in the past one month.
Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd dropped 5.38% to Rs 542.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16411 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5589 shares in the past one month.
