Coal India rises after Q3 PAT jumps 48% YoY to Rs 4,558 cr

Coal India rose 1.18% to Rs 163.60 after the state-run coal major's consolidated net profit jumped 47.74% to Rs 4,558.39 crore on 19.73% increase in sales to Rs 25,990.97 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.Profit before tax jumped 32.90% to Rs 6,302.20 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against Rs 4,742.20 crore in Q3 December 2020.
Total expenses rose 16.27% year-on-year to Rs 22,780.95 crore in Q3 December 2021. Cost of raw material consumed increased 25.55% to Rs 2389.29 crore.
Consolidated coal production (raw coal) rose 4.49% to 163.82 million tonnes (MT) in Q3 FY22 as against 156.78 million tonnes (MT) in Q3 FY21. Offtake (raw coal) jumped 12.50% to 173.77 MT in Q3 FY22 as against 154.46 MT in Q3 FY21.
Raw coal sales realisation rose 2.6% to Rs 1,457.66 a tonne. Total average realisation rose 3.4% to Rs 1,496.74 a tonne. Fuel supply agreement realisation declined 0.9% to Rs 1,369.85 a tonne. E-auction realisation rose 22.2% to Rs 1,947.19 a tonne.
The board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. Record date is set on 22 February 2022.
Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India held 66.13% stake.
