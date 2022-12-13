Coal Production Spurts 33% In April-November 2022

India's coal production from captive/commercial coal mines has increased to 67.16 million ton in April-November period of 2022-23 from 50.49 million ton during the same period of 2021-22. Increase in coal production for April-November 2022-23 over the same period of 2021-22 is about 33%.

He also said that three new coal mines have started coal production in FY 2022-23 and three other coal mines will start coal production by March 2023. Coal ministry is hopeful for more than 120 million ton production from captive/commercial coal blocks in year 2022-23 with increase of about 40% over 85.32 million production in FY 2021-22.

