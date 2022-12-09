India will have to face global competition effectively says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal has said that India will have to face global competition effectively to achieve the goal of becoming a prosperous and developed nation. He was speaking at the CII Global Economic Policy Summit in New Delhi.

Goyal remarked that the pandemic alerted us about our dependence on supply chains, particularly from geographies that are not friendly or transparent. This insight has helped us to move forward on the path to Atmanirbhar bharat, he said, adding that India will have to engage much more with the global economy if we want to develop fast.

