JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Australia Market rebounds on bargain hunting
Business Standard

India will have to face global competition effectively says Piyush Goyal

Capital Market 

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal has said that India will have to face global competition effectively to achieve the goal of becoming a prosperous and developed nation. He was speaking at the CII Global Economic Policy Summit in New Delhi.

Goyal remarked that the pandemic alerted us about our dependence on supply chains, particularly from geographies that are not friendly or transparent. This insight has helped us to move forward on the path to Atmanirbhar bharat, he said, adding that India will have to engage much more with the global economy if we want to develop fast.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 11:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU