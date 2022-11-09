Coal Supply To Power Sector Monitored Regularly; Clarifies Coal Ministry

-
The domestic coal supply to the power sector is 12% more than the same period of last year which is the highest ever supply to power sector in the first seven months of any financial year. The total domestic coal production is 18% higher than the same period of previous year with Coal India Limited (CIL), achieving a growth of 17.5%. With an objective to enhance coal production capacity, the Ministry of Coal has recently put 141 new coal blocks for commercial auction.
