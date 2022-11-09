Coal Supply To Power Sector Monitored Regularly; Clarifies Coal Ministry

The Ministry of Coal has clarified that supply of coal to the Power Sector is regularly being supervised by the Ministry in close coordination with the Ministries of Power and Railways. As a result of this coordinated efforts the closing stock of coal at the domestic coal-based power plants, as on 31 October this year was 25.6 Million Ton (MT) which is the highest ever in the month of October except for the Covid year of 2020-21.

The domestic coal supply to the power sector is 12% more than the same period of last year which is the highest ever supply to power sector in the first seven months of any financial year. The total domestic coal production is 18% higher than the same period of previous year with Coal India Limited (CIL), achieving a growth of 17.5%. With an objective to enhance coal production capacity, the Ministry of Coal has recently put 141 new coal blocks for commercial auction.

