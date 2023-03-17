CRISIL completes acquisition of Australian research and consulting firm - Peter Lee

CRISIL has completed the acquisition of 100% stake in Peter Lee Associates today.

Peter Lee will become part of CRISIL's Global Benchmarking Analytics business, Coalition Greenwich.

The transaction was announced on 18 February 2023.

Peter Lee, an Australian research and consulting firm, delivers benchmarking insights on market positioning, crossselling, and intelligence on broader market trends through its research programs by engaging with senior business executives.

It serves clients across top investment banks, corporate banks, commercial banks and asset managers predominantly in Australia and New Zealand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)