Cochin Shipyard sizzles after new order win

gained 3.01% to Rs 374.55 at 10:55 IST on BSE after the company signed contracts with for construction and delivery of four bulk carriers.

The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 1 March 2019. Stock markets were closed yesterday, 4 March 2019 for a local holiday.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 52.03 points or 0.13% at 36,115.84

On the BSE, 7688 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 5682 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 378.50 and a low of Rs 370 so far during the day.

signed contracts with Utkarsh Advisory Services, Mumbai, (part of JSW group) for construction and delivery of four 8000 T Mini Bulk Carriers. The vessels will be built at the yard at Kochi and are to be delivered within December 2020.

Cochin Shipyard which commenced ship repair operations in the year 1982, is the leading ship repair yard in the country. It has vast experience in repairing varied type of vessels including defence vessels, tankers, oil rigs, passenger vessels and port crafts.

