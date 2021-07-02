NCC gains on securing deals worth Rs 2,150 cr in June 2021

NCC rose 1.09% to Rs 88.15 after the company said it has received five new orders totaling to Rs 2,149 crore in June 2021.

Out of the total orders, two orders are valued at Rs 1,254 crore pertains to water & environment division, one order of Rs 729 crore pertains to buildings division and one order worth Rs 166 crore pertains to Mining division.

These orders are received from PSU/ Central/ State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

On a consolidated basis, NCC's net profit surged 95.6% to Rs 118.45 crore on a 20.7% rise in net sales to Rs 2,816.60 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

NCC is engaged in the construction activities in the infrastructure sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)