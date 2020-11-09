Coforge Ltd rises around 4%

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 2306, up 3.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.63% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% jump in NIFTY and a 41.62% jump in the Nifty IT.

Coforge Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2306, up 3.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 12394.2. The Sensex is at 42362.73, up 1.12%. Coforge Ltd has slipped around 13.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21492.25, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2310.55, up 3.77% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 46.63% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% jump in NIFTY and a 41.62% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 33.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

