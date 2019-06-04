JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Shriram AMC to launch new scheme 'Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund'

Muthoot Capital Services completes transaction of Rs 140.37cr through securitization of portfolio
Business Standard

Cohda Wireless and Sasken Technologies partner to accelerate adoption of V2X in connected vehicles

Capital Market 

Cohda Wireless, a global leader in connected autonomous vehicles technologies and Sasken Technologies announced a strategic technology partnership to accelerate the adoption of V2X (vehicle to anything) in the connected vehicles space utilising either cellular or DSRC (dedicated short range communications) technologies.

The companies have come together to create a complete TCU (telematics control unit) software reference design that would include Sasken's TCU Software and middleware coupled with Cohda Wireless' DSRC/C-V2X stack and applications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 18:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU