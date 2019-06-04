Cohda Wireless and Sasken Technologies partner to accelerate adoption of V2X in connected vehicles

-
Cohda Wireless, a global leader in connected autonomous vehicles technologies and Sasken Technologies announced a strategic technology partnership to accelerate the adoption of V2X (vehicle to anything) in the connected vehicles space utilising either cellular or DSRC (dedicated short range communications) technologies.
The companies have come together to create a complete TCU (telematics control unit) software reference design that would include Sasken's TCU Software and middleware coupled with Cohda Wireless' DSRC/C-V2X stack and applications.
