Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1360.4, down 2.14% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.93% in last one year as compared to a 6.2% rally in NIFTY and a 6.87% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1360.4, down 2.14% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.54% on the day, quoting at 11467.7. The Sensex is at 38890.48, down 1.46%.Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has eased around 3.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31253.45, down 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1361.4, down 2.66% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd jumped 8.93% in last one year as compared to a 6.2% rally in NIFTY and a 6.87% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 44.73 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)