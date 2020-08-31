Vadilal Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Country Condos Ltd, Ultracab (India) Ltd, Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd and Technofab Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 August 2020.

Vadilal Industries Ltd soared 7.49% to Rs 697.05 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10135 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1133 shares in the past one month.

Country Condos Ltd spiked 5.30% to Rs 1.39. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 520 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9296 shares in the past one month.

Ultracab (India) Ltd surged 5.04% to Rs 61.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2314 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5008 shares in the past one month.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd spurt 5.00% to Rs 158.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 895 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32328 shares in the past one month.

Technofab Engineering Ltd rose 5.00% to Rs 12.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19013 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3900 shares in the past one month.

