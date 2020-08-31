Central Bank of India soars 1.12%, Gains for third straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 18.05, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.24% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% fall in NIFTY and a 33.4% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.05, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 11564.35. The Sensex is at 39186.71, down 0.71%. Central Bank of India has added around 1.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 10.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1601.8, down 2.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

