Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 0.04%, rises for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1678.95, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.64% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.57% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43497.35, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1687.65, up 0.11% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is down 2.64% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.57% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 42.97 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

