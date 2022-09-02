Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 1.19%, rises for fifth straight session

-
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1327.7, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 77.05% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% gain in NIFTY and a 31.65% gain in the Nifty Bank.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1327.7, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 17567.3. The Sensex is at 58852.48, up 0.15%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added around 5.9% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13266.15, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.05 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1326.55, up 0.56% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 77.05% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% gain in NIFTY and a 31.65% gain in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 28.98 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.
