Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 1.19%, rises for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1327.7, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 77.05% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% gain in NIFTY and a 31.65% gain in the Nifty Bank.

The PE of the stock is 28.98 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

