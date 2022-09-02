SIS subsidiary to acquire 85% shareholding in SDS for AUD 5 million

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corporation, HDFC, JSW Steel in focus
Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Aurobindo Pharma in focus
SIS rises as board to mull share buyback
Allcargo Logistics board to mull interim dividend on 16 Mar
SIS to acquire minor stake in video analytics firm - Staqu Technologies
-
SIS on Thursday announced that its subsidiary, SIS Australia Group Pty has signed share purchase agreement for acquisition of 85% shareholding in Safety Direct Solutions Pty for a cash consideration of AUD 5 million.
Safety Direct Solutions Pty (SDS) is a leading provider of critical risk, medical, training and security services to bluechip organisations across Australia. For the financial year ended 30 June 2022, the company's revenue stood at AUD 23 million.
The total cost of acquisition is AUD 5 million for acquiring 85% shareholding of SDS. The company will complete the acquisition on or before 30 September 2022.
The company said that this acquisition will make SIS Group Australia's largest Emergency Services provider.
SIS offers a wide range of services comprising security services, cash logistics services and electronic security and home alarm monitoring and response, as well as facility management services.
The firm's consolidated net profit surged 39.2% to Rs 82.43 crore on 12.6% rise in net sales to Rs 2,678.18 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Share of SIS were up 0.49% to Rs 457.30 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU