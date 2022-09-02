Escorts Kubota Ltd soars 2.92%, up for fifth straight session

Escorts Kubota Ltd is quoting at Rs 2079.85, up 2.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.36% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.65% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Escorts Kubota Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2079.85, up 2.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 17567.3. The Sensex is at 58852.48, up 0.15%. Escorts Kubota Ltd has risen around 27.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Escorts Kubota Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13266.15, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2080.05, up 3.11% on the day. Escorts Kubota Ltd is up 57.36% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.65% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 36.62 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

