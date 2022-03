Colgate-Palmolive (India) MD & CEO resigns

With effect from 15 April 2022

Colgate-Palmolive (India) announced the resignation of Ram Raghavan, Managing Director & CEO of the Company with effect from 15 April 2022. He has been promoted to President, Enterprise Oral Care, for Colgate Palmolive Company, the parent Company of Colgate-Palmolive (India) and will be based out of its headquarter at New York.

Further, the company has identified Prabha Narasimhan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive (India) and recommended her name to the Board of Directors for her appointment as such effective from 01 September 2022.

