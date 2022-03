Panacea Biotec director resigns

On 10 March 2022

Panacea Biotec announced that Shantanu Yeshwant Nalavadi, Non-Executive Nominee Director of the Company has, due to his professional commitments, tendered resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company vide his letter dated 10 March 2022.

Shantanu Yeshwant Nalavadi was earlier nominated by Vistra ITCL (India) acting as Debenture Trustee with respect to non-convertible debentures issued to India Resurgence Fund-Scheme 1, India Resurgence Fund-Scheme 2 and Piramal Enterprises which have been fully redeemed on 03 March 2022.

The said resignation has become effective from 10 March 2022.

