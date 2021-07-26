Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd spurts 1.03%, gains for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1813.45, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.84% in last one year as compared to a 42.47% jump in NIFTY and a 18.78% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1813.45, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 15859.85. The Sensex is at 52983.43, up 0.01%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has gained around 8.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36558.65, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1811.95, up 1.01% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 30.84% in last one year as compared to a 42.47% jump in NIFTY and a 18.78% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 47.14 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)