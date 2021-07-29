Swan Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd, Shankara Building Products Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd and Karnataka Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2021.

Swan Energy Ltd spiked 16.75% to Rs 170.8 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88820 shares in the past one month.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd soared 9.04% to Rs 96.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shankara Building Products Ltd surged 9.03% to Rs 647.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71968 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74094 shares in the past one month.

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 8.94% to Rs 453.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Karnataka Bank Ltd advanced 8.87% to Rs 62.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

