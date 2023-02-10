Comfort Intech consolidated net profit rises 99.21% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.17% to Rs 36.26 croreNet profit of Comfort Intech rose 99.21% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 36.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales36.2633.52 8 OPM %8.493.70 -PBDT3.321.23 170 PBT3.261.21 169 NP2.511.26 99
