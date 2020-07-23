Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company standalone net profit declines 98.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.97% to Rs 44.73 crore

Net profit of Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company declined 98.26% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.97% to Rs 44.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 88.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.73% to Rs 125.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 215.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

44.7350.81125.74215.804.070.571.665.511.04-0.31-0.79-9.48-0.58-3.00-9.11-19.861.84105.53-0.1488.67

