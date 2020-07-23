Rajputana Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Rajputana Investment & Finance declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
