Hong Kong Stocks tumble on US-China tensions
Nettlinx consolidated net profit rises 233.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 370.20% to Rs 18.62 crore

Net profit of Nettlinx rose 233.33% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 370.20% to Rs 18.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.68% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 127.18% to Rs 46.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.623.96 370 46.8020.60 127 OPM %8.0655.30 -8.6839.76 - PBDT1.161.50 -23 2.905.48 -47 PBT1.091.16 -6 2.244.65 -52 NP1.300.39 233 1.553.08 -50

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 07:56 IST

