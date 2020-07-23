Nettlinx consolidated net profit rises 233.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 370.20% to Rs 18.62 crore

Net profit of Nettlinx rose 233.33% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 370.20% to Rs 18.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.68% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 127.18% to Rs 46.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

18.623.9646.8020.608.0655.308.6839.761.161.502.905.481.091.162.244.651.300.391.553.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)