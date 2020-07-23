Kilburn Engineering standalone net profit declines 26.98% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 36.22% to Rs 29.43 croreNet profit of Kilburn Engineering declined 26.98% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.22% to Rs 29.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.67% to Rs 5.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.84% to Rs 131.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 143.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.4346.14 -36 131.14143.86 -9 OPM %9.176.83 -6.926.83 - PBDT2.532.97 -15 11.0312.72 -13 PBT1.501.92 -22 6.898.50 -19 NP0.921.26 -27 5.175.92 -13
