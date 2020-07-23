Kilburn Engineering standalone net profit declines 26.98% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.22% to Rs 29.43 crore

Net profit of Kilburn Engineering declined 26.98% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.22% to Rs 29.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.67% to Rs 5.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.84% to Rs 131.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 143.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

29.4346.14131.14143.869.176.836.926.832.532.9711.0312.721.501.926.898.500.921.265.175.92

