JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Integrated Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Compuage Infocom consolidated net profit rises 11.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.75% to Rs 1241.79 crore

Net profit of Compuage Infocom rose 11.39% to Rs 8.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 1241.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1121.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1241.791121.24 11 OPM %2.662.23 -PBDT12.2610.37 18 PBT11.509.59 20 NP8.417.55 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU