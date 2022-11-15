Compuage Infocom consolidated net profit rises 11.39% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.75% to Rs 1241.79 croreNet profit of Compuage Infocom rose 11.39% to Rs 8.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 1241.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1121.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1241.791121.24 11 OPM %2.662.23 -PBDT12.2610.37 18 PBT11.509.59 20 NP8.417.55 11
