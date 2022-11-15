Compuage Infocom consolidated net profit rises 11.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.75% to Rs 1241.79 crore

Net profit of Compuage Infocom rose 11.39% to Rs 8.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 1241.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1121.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1241.791121.242.662.2312.2610.3711.509.598.417.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)