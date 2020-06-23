IND Renewable Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of IND Renewable Energy reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.03 -33 0.090.09 0 OPM %-550.00-200.00 --222.22-188.89 - PBDT-0.310.05 PL -0.230.38 PL PBT-0.340.01 PL -0.280.33 PL NP-0.34-0.04 -750 -0.290.28 PL
