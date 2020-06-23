Smart Finsec reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 653.41% to Rs 6.63 croreNet loss of Smart Finsec reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 653.41% to Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.38% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 105.54% to Rs 9.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.630.88 653 9.644.69 106 OPM %-4.9862.50 -5.8116.84 - PBDT-0.450.55 PL 0.440.79 -44 PBT-0.460.54 PL 0.390.73 -47 NP-0.250.44 PL 0.340.58 -41
