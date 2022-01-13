Conart Engineer jumps on bagging order

-
Conart Engineers surged 10.56% to Rs 44.50 after the company said it bagged a construction order worth about Rs 20 crore in Gujarat.Conart Engineers has received work order from Vasu Healthcare, Vadodara (Gujarat) for construction of new pharma plant at GIDC Manjusar, Vadodara.
The approximate value of the project is Rs 20 crore (depends on any changes in the final layout plan and extra work, if any).
Net profit of Conart Engineers declined 58.33% to Rs 0.20 crore on 81.68% rise in net sales to Rs 11.01 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Conart Engineers is a building and civil construction firm. It provides a full range of general contracting services. It also provides construction project management service.
