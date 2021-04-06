CONCOR records over 12% growth in Q4 throughputs

-
Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) said that total throughput increased by 12.50% to 10,58,931 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in Q4 FY21 from 9,41,270 TEUs in Q4 FY20.
While the company's domestic throughput jumped 20.75% to 2,00,387 TEUs, export throughput improved by 10.73% to 8,58,544 TEUs in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
CONCOR's total throughput, however, declined by 2.79% to 36,43,330 TEUs in the period ended in March 2021 compared with 37,47,758 TEUs in the period ended in March 2020.
CONCOR is engaged in transportation of containers (rail and road), and handling of containers. The firm is also engaged in the operation of logistics facilities, including dry ports, container freight stations and private freight terminals.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 29.51% to Rs 234.27 crore on 14.39% rise in total income to Rs 1,842.11 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
The scrip shed 0.29% to Rs 577 on the BSE.
