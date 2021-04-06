Adani Enterprises Ltd jumps around 7%

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1219, up 7.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 782.37% in last one year as compared to a 66.74% gain in NIFTY and a 161.01% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1219, up 7.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 14659.7. The Sensex is at 49159.37, up 0%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has added around 33.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4226.4, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 155.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1226, up 7.32% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 782.37% in last one year as compared to a 66.74% gain in NIFTY and a 161.01% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)