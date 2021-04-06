MPS Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Saksoft Ltd, Sanghvi Movers Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd and TPL Plastech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 April 2021.

MPS Ltd soared 15.35% to Rs 574.45 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2805 shares in the past one month.

Saksoft Ltd surged 15.18% to Rs 429. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3441 shares in the past one month.

Sanghvi Movers Ltd spiked 14.34% to Rs 116. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5196 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11195 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd exploded 13.74% to Rs 327.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

TPL Plastech Ltd added 11.26% to Rs 171. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10210 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13429 shares in the past one month.

