CONCOR reports 9% decline in Q2 volumes

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) said that the company's total throughput volumes declined 8.61% to 8,85,673 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) (provisional) in Q2 FY21 from 9,69,158 TEUs in Q2 FY20.

Sequentially, the company's total volume have increased by 22.16% from 7,32,711 TEUs in Q1 FY21.

While the export import (EXIM) volumes have fallen 9.83% to 7,44,788 TEUs, domestic (DOM) volumes witnessed a smaller contraction of 1.58% to 1,40,885 TEUs in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

Shares of CONCOR were down 0.78% at Rs 363.10 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 360.65 and Rs 369 so far during the day.

CONCOR is engaged in transportation of containers (rail and road), and handling of containers. The firm is also engaged in the operation of logistics facilities, including dry ports, container freight stations and private freight terminals.

