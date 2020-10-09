Wipro Ltd soars 1.03%, rises for third straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 363.15, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.82% in last one year as compared to a 5.95% gain in NIFTY and a 44.16% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 363.15, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 11903.55. The Sensex is at 40454.86, up 0.68%. Wipro Ltd has added around 27.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has added around 18.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21697.25, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 273.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 263.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 363.7, up 0.93% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 51.82% in last one year as compared to a 5.95% gain in NIFTY and a 44.16% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 23.19 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

