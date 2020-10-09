Bal Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd, Valiant Organics Ltd, Bang Overseas Ltd and Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 October 2020.

Bal Pharma Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 65.75 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13928 shares in the past one month.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd soared 19.90% to Rs 37.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7480 shares in the past one month.

Valiant Organics Ltd surged 14.84% to Rs 3390. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30139 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46248 shares in the past one month.

Bang Overseas Ltd rose 12.18% to Rs 21.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20413 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1404 shares in the past one month.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained 11.71% to Rs 45.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33950 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9397 shares in the past one month.

