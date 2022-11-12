JUST IN
Business Standard

Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit declines 57.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 89.77% to Rs 25.41 crore

Net profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech declined 57.21% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 89.77% to Rs 25.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales25.4113.39 90 OPM %20.1931.52 -PBDT4.484.09 10 PBT1.093.54 -69 NP0.862.01 -57

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:18 IST

