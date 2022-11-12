Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit declines 57.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 89.77% to Rs 25.41 crore

Net profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech declined 57.21% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 89.77% to Rs 25.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.25.4113.3920.1931.524.484.091.093.540.862.01

