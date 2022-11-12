CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of CitiPort Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.13 -54 OPM %16.6769.23 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:18 IST

