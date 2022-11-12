Inani Securities standalone net profit rises 212.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 44.64% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Inani Securities rose 212.50% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 44.64% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.310.56 -45 OPM %-93.5539.29 -PBDT0.720.28 157 PBT0.670.21 219 NP0.500.16 213
