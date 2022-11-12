Inani Securities standalone net profit rises 212.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 44.64% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Inani Securities rose 212.50% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 44.64% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.310.56-93.5539.290.720.280.670.210.500.16

