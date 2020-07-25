Confidence Petroleum India reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 65.14% to Rs 86.06 croreNet loss of Confidence Petroleum India reported to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.14% to Rs 86.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 246.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales86.06246.86 -65 OPM %4.5313.43 -PBDT2.6031.76 -92 PBT-9.0220.24 PL NP-6.7614.17 PL
