Wholesale Price Inflation Slips To Eight Month Low

The official for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) for the month of December, 2018 declined by 1.4% to 120.1 (provisional) from 121.8 (provisional) for the previous month. The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 3.80% (provisional) for the month of December, 2018 (over December, 2017) as compared to 4.64% (provisional) for the previous month and 3.58% during the corresponding month of the previous year. This was the lowest level in eight months for the Build up rate in the financial year so far was 3.27% compared to a build up rate of 2.21% in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The index for Primary Articles group declined by 1.8% to 134.7 (provisional) from 137.2 (provisional) for the previous month. The index for and Power group declined by 5.9% to 103.5 (provisional) from 110 (provisional) for the previous month. The index for Manufactured Product group declined by 0.4% to 118.3 (provisional) from 118.8 (provisional) for the previous month.

The rate of based on WPI Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group increased from -1.96% in November, 2018 to 0.07% in December, 2018.

For the month of October, 2018, the final for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 122.0 as compared to 121.7 (provisional) and annual rate of inflation based on final index stood at 5.54% as compared to 5.28% (provisional) respectively as reported on 14.11.2018.

