Consecutive Investments & Trading Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.38% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
