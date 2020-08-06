Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.22 9 OPM %58.3368.18 -PBDT0.150.15 0 PBT0.150.15 0 NP0.150.15 0
