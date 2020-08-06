Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.240.2258.3368.180.150.150.150.150.150.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)