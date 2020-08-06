Greenpanel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.49 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 57.29% to Rs 90.16 croreNet loss of Greenpanel Industries reported to Rs 36.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.29% to Rs 90.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 211.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales90.16211.12 -57 OPM %-9.1813.14 -PBDT-21.3619.56 PL PBT-38.303.50 PL NP-36.492.66 PL
