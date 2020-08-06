Hil consolidated net profit rises 23.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.27% to Rs 692.96 crore

Net profit of Hil rose 23.78% to Rs 50.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.27% to Rs 692.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 763.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.692.96763.8014.4912.5096.4990.2271.2866.7750.2940.63

