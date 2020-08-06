Hil consolidated net profit rises 23.78% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.27% to Rs 692.96 croreNet profit of Hil rose 23.78% to Rs 50.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.27% to Rs 692.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 763.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales692.96763.80 -9 OPM %14.4912.50 -PBDT96.4990.22 7 PBT71.2866.77 7 NP50.2940.63 24
