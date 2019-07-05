Construction stocks see mixed trend

Shares of fourteen construction companies were trading mixed at 12:18 IST on BSE after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed Rs 100 lakh crore investment for infrastructure over five years.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down by 82.67 points, or 0.21% to 39,825.39.

IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 1.82%), KNR Constructions (up 1.62%), Patel Engineering (up 1.3%), Dilip Buildcon (up 1.29%), Hindustan Construction Company (up 1.28%), RPP Infra Projects (up 1.11%) and NCC (up 0.46%) advanced.

Sadbhav Engineering (down 6.76%), Sunil Hitech Engineers (down 2.13%), L&T (down 0.66%), NBCC (India) (down 0.41%), Man Infraconstruction (down 0.34%), Ashoka Buildcon (down 0.17%) and Gayatri Projects (down 0.07%) declined.

While presenting Union Budget 2019-20 in parliament today, 5 July 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed Rs 100 lakh crore investment for infrastructure over five years. Finance Minister announced a sum of Rs 80,250 crore for the construction of 1,25,00 km of roads in the next five years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)