Indian Bank up for third consecutive session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 262.9, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.25% in last one year as compared to a 10.74% jump in NIFTY and a 19.72% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 262.9, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 11929.9. The Sensex is at 39884.47, down 0.06%. Indian Bank has slipped around 1.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 6.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3297.3, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.57 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

