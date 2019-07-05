State Bank of India spurts 0.71%, up for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 370, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.86% in last one year as compared to a 10.74% jump in NIFTY and a 19.18% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 2.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31471.85, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 132.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 192.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 378.66 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

