Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 420.17 points or 1.87% at 22902.81 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 3.81%), Blue Star Ltd (up 3.15%),Titan Company Ltd (up 1.91%),Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.87%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.64%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.04%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.88%), and V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.23%).

On the other hand, Sheela Foam Ltd (down 0.09%), moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 221.14 or 0.58% at 38271.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 72.55 points or 0.65% at 11319.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 132.06 points or 0.95% at 14104.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 37.32 points or 0.78% at 4798.85.

On BSE,1354 shares were trading in green, 552 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

