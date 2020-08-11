Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 258.24 points or 1.16% at 21934.63 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 3.89%), Sheela Foam Ltd (up 2.49%), TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.39%), and Symphony Ltd (up 0.08%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Voltas Ltd (up 4.3%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 1%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.43%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 321.17 or 0.84% at 38503.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 76.7 points or 0.68% at 11346.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.89 points or 0.11% at 13884.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.69 points or 0.12% at 4711.78.

On BSE,1522 shares were trading in green, 1100 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

